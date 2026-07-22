Hanamel Dorfman, chief of staff to Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, cancelled a planned visit to Cyprus after being warned he could face difficulties entering European countries because of an administrative measure imposed by France.

According to a report made by Israeli newspaper Maariv on Wednesday, Dorfman had been due to travel to Cyprus around two weeks ago to participate in a rehabilitation programme for Israeli police officers involved in operations following the October 7, 2023, attacks who had experienced “traumatic events”.

The report said Israeli security authorities coordinating the visit were informed that France had imposed an administrative measure against Dorfman that could affect his entry into European states.

Officials were reportedly advised there was a possibility he could be refused entry and returned to Israel, prompting the decision to cancel the visit.

Dorfman responded by criticising the French decision, describing it as “an honour” that “an anti-Semitic country like France is trying to harm me because of my close relationship with Minister Ben Gvir”.

“This proves that I am on the right path. France will continue to protest, and I will continue to implement Minister Ben Gvir’s policy and serve Israel’s national interests,” he said.

The reported cancellation comes weeks after Israeli media said Dorfman was expected to resign as Ben Gvir’s chief of staff to stand as a candidate for the Otzma Yehudit party in the next Knesset elections.

Israeli civil servants are not permitted to remain in office while contesting parliamentary elections.

Dorfman has previously attracted public attention over his political activities and associations.

Before joining Ben Gvir’s office, he was identified with the Hilltop Youth, an extremist settler movement active in the West Bank.

He was also filmed attending his 2013 wedding, where guests were recorded stabbing and burning photographs of Ali Dawabsheh, the Palestinian toddler who was killed alongside his parents in a 2015 arson attack carried out by Israeli extremists.

Ben Gvir, who represented suspects in that case as a lawyer before entering politics, attended the wedding, as did activist Bentzi Gopstein.

Separately, Israeli media have reported that investigators recently arrived at the national security ministry with an arrest warrant for Dorfman as part of an investigation into allegations that he attempted to influence investigations into Jewish extremist violence.

Reports said Dorfman declined to be arrested, telling investigators he would instead appear voluntarily for questioning.