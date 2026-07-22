The summer months treat music and party lovers to plenty of exciting dates to save as more and more musicians arrive for performances. This August, as Cyprus enters its official holiday month and the coastlines burst with life, a renowned Greek hip hop trio travels to the island for a one-night only performance.

The iconic trio Imiskoumbria (Demetris Mentzelos, Mithridatis and Pritanis) return to the stage for a rare reunion, ten years after their last performance. Their upcoming Cyprus show is bound to be an unforgettable evening as Imiskoubria brings its hit tracks that have rocked the Greek hip hop scene for decades.

After two sold-out shows in Athens with 25,000 audience members in each live, Imiskoumbria is set to perform in Protaras next month. On August 16, they will step onto the stage of NAVA Seaside for an epic summer concert by the sea, starting at 7pm.

Celebrating 30 years of hit songs, their live performance is bound to gather fans of all ages as crowds gather to remember the music that impacted generations. Plus, it brings some mid-August fun to Cyprus’ summer hotspots.

Imiskoumbria

Iconic Greek hip-hop trio reunites after ten years with a Cyprus show. August 16. NAVA Seaside, Protaras. 7pm. www.ticketmaster.cy and at ACS Courier shops. €20-80. Tel: 22-777744