An orange weather warning was issued for extreme high temperatures on Thursday, with the mercury set to rise to a whopping 44 degrees Celsius.

The warning will be in force between 12pm and 5pm, with temperatures also set to reach 33 degrees in mountainous areas.

In addition, a yellow weather warning has been issued for high temperatures between 9pm and 6am, as overnight temperatures will not drop below 28 degrees Celsius inland and 26 degrees Celsius in mountainous areas.

With an orange weather warning set to be implemented on Thursday, the labour inspection department will likely once again order that outside work be suspended during the hours in which the warning is in force.

Ordinarily, the department orders that “all outdoor heavy- and medium-duty work”, as well as “work involving the transport or delivery of products using two-wheeled vehicles” be halted in impacted areas.

Impacted areas are typically defined as locations more than 10 kilometres from the coast with an altitude below 300 metres above sea level, and in all areas with an altitude above 1,150m above sea level.

What the department describes as “light work” outside is not ordinarily banned when orange weather warnings are in force, with “light work” said to include office work, work with light tools, cleaning, and “routine driving”.

Other forms of work, typically described by the department as “moderate work”, is also ordinarily allowed to go ahead during the height of the day’s heat, and includes fencing, concreting, bricklaying, plastering, painting, flooring, tiling, carpentry, electrical work, plumbing, and asphalt paving.

Workers in areas not impacted by the orange weather warning and professions not impacted by the order are usually encouraged to “adjust their work accordingly” and rest appropriately so as “to avoid or reduce heat stress”.

The department typically recommends that workers “organise frequent short breaks in a shady, cool, or properly airconditioned area, or in an area where the use of fans is feasible”.

In addition, it ordinarily says that workers should “have access to cool drinking water”, “wear appropriate headgear and light, breathable clothing such as cotton, and wear appropriate sunglasses”.