It is not very often that street art tours take place, and it is even more rare that they happen in English. Yet this weekend, that is exactly what is happening in Limassol! A one-night experience on the city’s vibrant neighbourhoods is taking place on July 24, exploring street art culture and revealing new murals coming to life.

This Friday, July 24, ETKO opens its doors to host the first-ever ETKO Street Art Walk. Kicking off at 6pm, a guided walk will take participants on a one-hour guided tour of Limassol, spotting its street art and watching artists create in real time.

Each year, as preparations are underway for the BEONIX Festival, ETKO invites international artists to create new visual worlds in its industrial landscape. Large-scale murals decorate the grounds each September, each one growing ETKO’s open-air collection.

This Friday, as guests embark on the walk, invited artists will be busy working. Participants will get to watch them create live, meet and talk with them before closing the night with the open-air documentary on street art culture – Martha: A Picture Story by Selina Miles.

Taking part this year are artists Matthieu Pommier from France, Stefan Stanojevic from Serbia and Fintan Magee from Australia. The walk will be led by Nina Malian from My Secret Cyprus who will share the stories behind ETKO’s murals.

Best of all, the entire event is free to attend and in English. Registration is required as only 60 places are available. To sign up, send a message to ETKO on Instagram with a full name and email address.

ETKO Street Art Walk

Guided street art walk of ETKO’s open-air collection, meet with artists from France, Serbia and Australia creative live, documentary screening on street art culture. July 24. ETKO, Limassol. 6pm-9pm. In English. Free. Registration required @etkocyprus