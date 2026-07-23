Dr Stavri Morti, Co-Managing Director of the XM Group, explains the work being carried out in support of the fire-affected villages of Limassol.

“The XM Group was founded in Cyprus in 2009 and has served more than 20 million clients worldwide to date. When communities face hardship, we stand alongside those in need with responsibility and respect. Cyprus is our home. It is where approximately 800 of our colleagues work and where this company was built from the ground up. When Cyprus is in distress, we are in distress, too. We did not act as donors, but as people who love their country and recognise the responsibility we have towards it.”

The XM Group was among the first companies to provide immediate assistance to those affected by the 2025 wildfires in the Limassol district.

The XM Group responded without delay because there was an urgent need to support people who had lost their homes. Our initiative strengthened the sense of security and solidarity during an exceptionally difficult period for local communities and highlighted the importance of responsible and immediate corporate action in times of crisis. Working closely with local authorities, our objective has always been to improve living conditions while supporting the sustainable development and long-term resilience of rural communities.

The decision to commit €5 million was made swiftly by the Group’s shareholders, leadership and Corporate Social Responsibility team. Every internal department mobilised immediately, including our finance team.

Our CSR team travelled to the affected area with a mandate to listen and the authority to act. To address urgent needs, the team was empowered to commit resources without requiring approval for every individual decision. From the very first day, the team met with residents and community leaders. Architects and civil engineers were brought in to work alongside local communities, while close co-operation with the relevant authorities ensured the systematic implementation of the infrastructure projects funded by the XM Group. We will continue to stand by these communities until every project has been completed and formally handed over to them.

Funding for these infrastructure projects comes from the total amount the XM Group pledged towards the regeneration of the wildfire-affected areas.

Part of the €5 million committed by the XM Group was distributed immediately to families whose homes were destroyed by the fires. We are now beginning the next phase of regeneration through four major infrastructure projects in Vouni, Agios Amvrosios, Agios Therapon and Souni-Zanatzia. More than €1 million will be invested in these projects.

The aim is to transform these villages into attractive destinations for both residents and visitors. The projects were selected by the communities themselves to secure the future of their villages, encourage young people to remain in the area and attract visitors. Our role is to fund the projects that local residents identified as priorities for their communities.

In Souni-Zanatzia, a new multi-purpose open space will soon become a landmark for the village. It will provide opportunities for relaxation, recreation and sport while hosting cultural, social and sporting activities. The development will include a modern children’s playground, padel courts and a café. It will serve as a community hub set within the natural landscape, with easy and safe access for everyone.

The project in Agios Amvrosios is expected to bring neighbouring communities closer together through the construction of a modern 11-a-side football pitch serving local clubs and football academies. The facility will feature an artificial playing surface, metal fencing, a refreshment kiosk, changing rooms and toilet facilities. It will also host sporting, social and cultural events, attracting visitors from across the surrounding area and throughout Cyprus.

In Agios Therapon, a multi-purpose venue is being developed to accommodate cultural, recreational, educational and sporting events. Designed to blend harmoniously with the surrounding natural environment, the building will host a wide range of community, cultural and educational activities, including wedding receptions, children’s programmes and activities for older people.

In Vouni, a multi-level public space is being developed in connection with the historic Venetian Havouza monument. The project will include event spaces, a café, a relaxation area with a pond and a climbing wall offering panoramic views. It is intended to showcase the area’s natural beauty while strengthening local tourism.

All projects are expected to be completed within 18 months of obtaining the necessary planning and regulatory approvals. Responsibility for their operation and management will then be transferred to the respective community councils.

Part of the total funding committed by the XM Group will also be allocated to wildfire prevention measures.

Yes, prevention is of paramount importance to us. For this reason, we are funding the installation of 10 mobile water tanks across all districts of the Republic of Cyprus under the effective control of the Government. These reservoirs will serve as additional water collection points, particularly in areas where there are no rivers, coastline or reservoirs, enabling aerial firefighting aircraft to return to wildfire fronts more quickly.

The Cyprus Fire Service selected the locations for the water tanks to ensure they provide the greatest operational benefit to aerial firefighting resources. Three water tanks will be installed in the Paphos district, due to the topography of the area. Two will be installed in each of the Limassol, Nicosia and Larnaca districts, while one will be installed in the Famagusta district.