Omonia secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Kairat Almaty of Kazakhstan on Wednesday night in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round tie at the GSP Stadium.

The decisive goal came in the 13th minute, with Panagiotis Andreou finding the net to give the Cypriot champions a valuable first-leg advantage.

The result leaves Omonia well placed ahead of the return leg in Kazakhstan, scheduled for July 29, where they will look to seal their place in the next qualifying round.