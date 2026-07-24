Non-governmental organisation Kisa on Friday expressed fury after the social welfare services department “abruptly terminated the accommodation and food support” it had provided to 23 Indian nationals, who, it said, are now “homeless in the middle of a heatwave”.

“Under these inhumane circumstances, Kisa was forced to temporarily convert part of its offices into a dormitory so that these individuals would not be left sleeping on the streets. However, these premises are entirely unsuitable for residential use,” it said.

It had on Wednesday warned that the social welfare services department wished to “throw” the migrants, whom it described as “victims of exploitation”, onto “the streets”.

The 23 individuals had reportedly been informed by the department on Tuesday that they would be required to vacate their accommodation.

Kisa’s converted offices

Kisa stressed that “it should be noted that, until they find new eligible employers, these individuals are not permitted to work”, and that “consequently, they have neither the means to rent accommodation nor the resources to cover their basic needs, including food”.

“These individuals are part of a group of 50 migrants from India who were deceived by a company, a private employment agency, and their associates in Limassol,” it said.

It added that “when they arrived in Cyprus, already burdened by substantial debt, they discovered that they had been deceived regarding their wages, employment conditions, accommodation, and their living circumstances more generally”.

The Cyprus Mail attempted to contact the social welfare services department and received no response.