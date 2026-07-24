A 28-year-old man was arrested after allegedly driving a stolen vehicle, crashing into another car and assaulting a police officer during a pursuit in the Paphos district, police said on Friday.

The vehicle was reported stolen at around 3pm on Thursday after it was allegedly taken from a parking area in Paphos shortly after midday.

Officers quickly located the car being driven through a village in the district and signalled the driver to stop.

Instead, he allegedly sped away, driving dangerously along the Polis Chrysochous-Paphos road before colliding with another private vehicle.

The pursuit continued until the suspect lost control of the stolen car and crashed into a roadside safety barrier.

He then attempted to flee on foot and allegedly assaulted a police officer before being overpowered and arrested at around 3.20pm.

During the pursuit, police fired a warning shot into the air.

A preliminary drug test on the suspect was positive, while an alcohol test was negative.

The 28-year-old was later formally arrested under a court warrant and remains in custody. The Paphos CID and Stroumbi police station are continuing their investigations.