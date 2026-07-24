A man died on Friday after a 2,500-tonne grain silo collapsed in the Karpas peninsula village of Koma tou Yialou.

The man, named as 46-year-old Lokman Hacihasanoglu, was initially rescued alive from under the rubble of the silo by Turkish Cypriot civil defence and fire brigade teams, before being taken to a nearby hospital.

The silo, which belonged to the Turkish Cypriot publicly owned agricultural products corporation, had collapsed at around 12.15pm.

The Turkish Cypriot police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the silo’s collapse.