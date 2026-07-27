CBC reports stronger growth in deposits and lending

Bank deposits and lending in Cyprus both recorded stronger monthly increases in June, according to figures published by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC), reflecting continued growth in household and business banking activity.

The CBC reported that total deposits increased by a net €601.2 million in June 2026, compared with a net increase of €343.8 million recorded in May.

Despite the stronger monthly inflow, the annual growth rate of total deposits eased slightly to 5.0 per cent in June from 5.1 per cent in May.

The outstanding balance of total deposits reached €58.7 billion at the end of June.

Deposits held by Cyprus residents increased by €626.2 million during the month.

Among resident depositors, household deposits increased by €49.7 million, while deposits held by non-financial corporations rose by €480.3 million.

Deposits belonging to other domestic sectors also recorded growth, increasing by a combined €96.2 million.

At the same time, total loans recorded a net increase of €499.4 million in June 2026, compared with a net increase of €260.3 million in May.

The annual growth rate of total lending slowed to 11.6 per cent in June from 12.6 per cent a month earlier.

The outstanding balance of total loans reached €28.6 billion at the end of June.

Loans granted to Cyprus residents increased by €213.7 million during the month.

More specifically, lending to households rose by €131.4 million, while loans to non-financial corporations increased by €90.1 million.

By contrast, loans to other domestic sectors declined by a combined €7.8 million during June.