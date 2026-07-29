Greece’s foreign ministry on Wednesday said it welcomes United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ support for efforts towards a solution to the Cyprus problem, after Guterres’ visit to the island concluded with a tripartite meeting with President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman.

Guterres, the ministry said, “remains firmly committed to the good offices’ mission towards finding a comprehensive, just and sustainable solution to the Cyprus problem within the United Nations’ parameters”.

“We also welcome his announcement of the holding of an informal enlarged meeting with the aim of restarting the talks, based on the agreed framework, under the auspices of the UN,” it said.

It added that “Greece, in solidarity with the Republic of Cyprus, and recognising the importance of maintaining the momentum which has been built on the Cyprus issue over the last two and a half years, remains ready to contribute constructively to a successful informal meeting”.

Additionally, it said that it will encourage “every effort and initiative to build trust, as a necessary condition for the resumption of talks”.

“The resolution of the Cyprus problem, within the parameters set by the United Nations security council, and the reunification of the island, remain a firm goal,” it said.

Guterres had earlier announced plans for a new enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem to be convened “after adequate progress” is achieved on the matters of confidence-building measures, the meeting’s methodology and the substance of the talks.

He said there is a “consensus” among both sides and the island’s three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom, for such a meeting to be held, and also stressed that the UN does not wish for “another enlarged meeting to end without result”.

Additionally, he said that Cypriots “want to see their leaders make compromises and to walk that last mile towards a settlement of the Cyprus issue”, and also want “a future in which this island is defined not by division, but by cooperation, opportunity and peace”.

He closed by stressing that “a solution in Cyprus is crucial, not only for the people of Cyprus themselves, but also as a factor of stability in a region which is becoming increasingly unstable”, before warning that “no solution means that Cyprus is much more vulnerable to a region which is largely in flames”.