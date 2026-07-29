The time has finally come for one of the biggest summer music festivals to open its doors. This week, between July 30 and August 1, Fengaros Festival transforms Petrides Farm Park into a meeting ground for music lovers, artists, creators and festival-goers.

More than 60 musicians take part in the festival this summer as Fengaros has prepared its biggest edition to date. Standout international artists and local favourites will step onto six stages, entertaining visitors for three evenings straight.

“This year’s lineup spans from European regulars to local gems and soon-to-be household names,” comment the organisers. “None other than Eisvoleas will finally return for a standout set that blends tradition with rap, Billie Kark will craft a late-night electronic set with live vocals, and from the UK the mesmerising Eleni Drake will capture your hearts. The classic Ypogeia Revmata will take us back in time, whilst Hofe from Spain will give us a taste of the future. Paidi Travma’s dark pop will deliver a cathartic performance and Expe will be impossible to ignore.”

As for highlighting the local music scene, the organisers have selected outstanding musicians and bands for this year’s edition. “Fengaros Festival will once again spotlight Cyprus’ standout music scene,” they add, “with the striking Della returning from her European tour, Demetris Mesimeris following his new album release and Anemourio with their aggression and sensitivity. Other local artists include the iconic Alejjos, the hypnotic The Smallest Creature, and the unmatched live energy of Sais.”

Meanwhile, live podcast recordings, stand-up comedy sets, camping grounds, street food corners and a chill-out area will add to the festival experience of this weekend. Presale tickets are still available online.

“Fengaros is not just the music,” organisers conclude. “It’s an immersive experience built on sustainability, inclusivity and art. Its 14th edition raises the bar for an experience that’s not to be missed.”

Fengaros Festival

Local music festival’s biggest edition to date. July 30-August 1. Petrides Farm Park, Marki, Nicosia district. www.fengaros.com