Questions over who authorised the destruction of ammunition at the Kalo Chorio firing range have moved higher up the military chain of command, with information suggesting the commander of the 70th Engineer Battalion acted on instructions from the National Guard general staff before the wildfire that spread to nearby communities.

According to Politis, the investigation, led by Brigadier General Savvas Stefanos, is examining who authorised the operation and why it was carried out during extreme heat after a fire broke out on Monday, forcing the evacuation of Ayia Anna and Psevdas.

According to the same report, the destruction of the ammunition was conducted in the presence of foreign experts, and the battalion commander did not act independently, instead receiving orders to enact the operation by the National Guard’s general staff.

The findings of the investigation are expected to be submitted to Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas by next Wednesday.

The inquiry is also examining the circumstances that led to the blaze, which began during the destruction of military explosives before spreading beyond the firing range.

Ayia Anna community leader Anastasis Georgiou said residents had been informed three days in advance that ammunition would be destroyed at the range.

“This is the third fire that has broken out in the community of Ayia Anna in recent times,” he said.

“Every year at this time, when the explosions start at the firing range, we wait for the fire to come.”

The defence ministry has previously acknowledged that relocating the firing range has been requested by neighbouring communities for years.

Speaking to Politis, ministerial spokesman Sofianos Philippides said the issue had been raised repeatedly but stressed it was not the appropriate time to decide whether the range should continue operating.

Palmas is expected to meet community leaders on Friday to discuss the impact of the fire and the future operation of the facility.

The latest developments come after the company responsible for Cyprus’ CyAlert emergency warning system apologised for a technical failure that delayed emergency notifications during Monday’s wildfire.

Residents of Ayia Anna reported receiving evacuation messages late or not at all as the fire advanced towards the village.