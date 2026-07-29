Average prices at British retailers rose by an annual 0.9 per cent this month, the ​smallest increase since December 2025, as the ‌men’s soccer world cup triggered supermarket discounts on alcohol and snacks, the British Retail Consortium said on ​Tuesday.

“Retailers competed hard to limit prices rises, ​with a wave of summer promotions across ⁠food and other goods,” BRC Chief Executive Helen ​Dickinson said, adding that some clothing and footwear ​retailers were also discounting summer items.