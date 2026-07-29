Average prices at British retailers rose by an annual 0.9 per cent this month, the ​smallest increase since December 2025, as the ‌men’s soccer world cup triggered supermarket discounts on alcohol and snacks, the British Retail Consortium said on ​Tuesday.

“Retailers competed hard to limit prices rises, ​with a wave of summer promotions across ⁠food and other goods,” BRC Chief Executive Helen ​Dickinson said, adding that some clothing and footwear ​retailers were also discounting summer items.

  • BRC annual shop price inflation fell to 0.9 per cent in July from 1.2 per cent in ​June after a 0.1 per cent drop on the ​month
  • Food price inflation slowed to 2.2 per cent from 2.4 per cent, its lowest ‌since ⁠February 2025
  • Non-food inflation slowed to 0.2 per cent from 0.6 per cent, though electrical and health and beauty product prices rose due to higher semi-conductor and manufacturing ​costs
  • The BRC survey ​was ⁠based on prices collected between July 1 and July 9
  • The Office for ​National Statistics’ broader consumer price inflation measure ​fell to ⁠a 15-month low of 2.6 per cent in June
  • Last month the Bank of England forecast CPI would rise ⁠to ​just over 3.25 per cent later ​this year due to higher energy costs caused by the US-Iran ​war