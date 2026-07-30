Allwyn Cyprus donates nine vehicles to meet Troodos communities' needs

Allwyn Cyprus has launched a new major initiative to support the mountain communities of Troodos, donating nine vehicles to voluntary organisations and social care providers in the region. The handover ceremony took place in Trimiklini, attended by the First Lady of the Republic, Cabinet members, State representatives, government and voluntary organisations, as well as by local residents.

This initiative forms part of Allwyn Cyprus’ wider corporate social responsibility strategy, which aims to make a meaningful social impact and provide practical support to local communities. The vehicles will be used by Community Welfare Councils and voluntary organisations to meet the day-to-day needs of residents in mountainous areas, such as transporting children, the elderly and people requiring care, as well as a range of other support activities.

During the handover ceremony for the vehicles, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou delivered a message on behalf of President Nikos Christodoulides. As he emphasised, this initiative is a tangible example of cooperation between the State, local communities and the private sector, aimed at strengthening social cohesion and improving the quality of life in mountainous areas. At the same time, Minister Ioannou praised the contribution made by Allwyn Cyprus, emphasising that corporate social responsibility initiatives translate into tangible social benefits when they address real needs.

For his part, Commissioner for the Development of Mountain Communities Charalambos Christofinas expressed gratitude to Allwyn Cyprus for its generosity, emphasising that the donation of the nine vehicles substantially strengthens social care services and facilitates the valuable work of voluntary organisations in mountain communities.

Allwyn Cyprus CEO Alexandros Davos, in his address, reiterated the company’s long-standing commitment to standing by Cypriot society and supporting initiatives that create real value for citizens.

As he noted, the donation represents an investment in social cohesion and the progress of mountain communities. CEO Davos also stressed that Allwyn Cyprus will continue to actively support actions and initiatives that strengthen solidarity and social wellbeing, as well as the resilience of local communities across Cyprus.