Four people were arrested during overnight crime-stopping operations across the island, the police said on Thursday,

The arrests were linked to offences including drug possession and traffic violations, with officers stopping 570 vehicles and checking 760 people.

They also carried out 49 inspections of premises, resulting in seven citations being issued for various minor offences. The police investigated 13 traffic-related cases and impounded 14 vehicles.

Of the total of 351 traffic offences recorded, 75 entailed speeding. Two drivers were cited for drink-driving, and three tested positive in preliminary drug tests.