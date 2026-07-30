The British bases’ police opened a new marine police satellite station at Episkopi Bay on Thursday, with the stated aim of strengthening coastal patrols and improving emergency response times.

The new facility will operate as an additional base for marine unit officers, initially covering the Episkopi Bay area on weekends during the high season from June to September.

According to the British bases’ police, the station will extend the operational reach of the existing marine station at Akrotiri, allowing officers to respond more quickly to incidents at sea.

Marine officers will carry out patrols and emergency responses, as well as search and rescue operations when required.

Marine unit instructor Sergeant Nicolas Perdiou said the station would strengthen the force’s operational capability.

“The opening of our new satellite station at Episkopi Bay is a significant step forward for the marine unit,” he said.

“This facility enhances our operational effectiveness, improves our visibility on the water and enables us to respond more quickly to incidents when every minute counts.”

He added that the station would also improve public safety.

“By increasing the marine unit’s operational presence in the area, British bases police will be better positioned to respond to incidents, support water users and provide an enhanced policing service throughout the region,” he said.

The station will be staffed by existing marine unit personnel from both police divisions.

Operations chief inspector Ozgur Saadat said it will also strengthen efforts to tackle irregular migration.

“The establishment of the satellite marine station will contribute to security patrols covering more areas and will further support ongoing efforts to deter, detect and respond to irregular migration”, he said.