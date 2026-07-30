The grandson of the infamous Ugandan dictator Idi Amin has been disqualified from the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow following a super-heavyweight boxing controversy.

The dramatic exit has sparked a major storm of accusations regarding officiating bias. Ugandan heavyweight Aziz Abdul, 25, saw his tournament dreams shattered early in the third round of his high-stakes bout against England’s Damar Thomas, following a disqualification for a headbutt.

The referee halted the fight after Abdul appeared to drive his head into Thomas during a grapple, after earlier warnings for fouls.

A victory would have secured a guaranteed medal for Uganda.

Following the decision, a furious Abdul accused officials of bias and denied intentionally headbutting Thomas, claiming he was actually elbowed. “It was not intentional… I am not happy,” he stated.

Abdul alleged unfair treatment in favour of the home nation, saying, “I am black African. He is in homeland. He was the person they wanted to win”.

This incident followed Abdul’s previous declaration of wanting to be the new “King of Scotland,” a reference to his grandfather.

Thomas advances to the semi-finals, admitting it was “not the way” he wanted to win.

“I can’t change what happened today but I can control how I box on Friday,” he said.

Amin, himself a boxer, harboured a fascination with Scotland after serving in the King’s African Rifles in his 20s.

At the height of the regime, he was fond of wearing a kilt and playing the bagpipes – and even declared himself “King of Scotland” in 1976.

Some years later, those predilections even spawned an Oscar-winning film, The Last King of Scotland, starring Forest Whitaker and James McAvoy.

In a previous interview, Abdul said he was “inspired” by Amin, although it was not entirely clear whether he was talking about his boxing feats or not.

Speaking to the BBC, he refused to answer when asked if he was proud to be the dictator’s grandson.