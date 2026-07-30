The Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has been named Cyprus’ Best Digital Bank at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026, recognising the lender’s digital achievements during the evaluation period from January 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025.

The bank said the award reflects a series of major digital innovations introduced during 2025, including the integration of Fleksy, Cyprus’ first buy now, pay later service, into its digital banking platform.

It also highlighted significant upgrades to its Joey youth banking ecosystem, including savings and goals features and the ability for users to transfer money between Joey accounts.

Other developments included the expansion of QuickAccount to support sterling and US dollar accounts, as well as the launch of what the bank described as the market’s first digital housing loan.

The Bank of Cyprus added that its digital strategy has been reflected in strong customer adoption, with active digital users exceeding 500,000.

“Enabling our customers to access the financial products and services they need with ease at any time is at the core of our digital strategy,” said chief digital officer Demetris Nicolaou.

“It is an honour for the bank to be named the winner of Cyprus’ Best Digital Bank at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2026,” he added.

The latest recognition follows another strong showing by the bank at the Euromoney Private Banking Awards 2026, when it retained its titles as Best Private Bank in Cyprus and Best for High-Net-Worth Individuals in Cyprus for a second consecutive year.

Euromoney cited growth in advisory services, digital initiatives and a 36 per cent increase in assets under management during the review period.