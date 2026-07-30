Nicosia general hospital has gone high tech, with the introduction of a robotic barista, but there is a catch: unless you have a Visa card, you won’t be getting a cup.

The AROS 24/7 Robo Café, developed by Cyprus-based robotics company AROS, is the latest example of automation entering everyday life.

The fully autonomous kiosk promises freshly prepared coffee in under a minute without any human intervention.

Customers place their order through a touchscreen before a robotic arm grinds the coffee, prepares espresso-based drinks and serves them.

The menu offers various milk options, flavoured syrups, and decaffeinated coffee, and operates 24/7.

On paper, it sounds like a glimpse into the future. Curious after seeing others use the machine, I decided to give it a try myself.

Watching the robotic arm move with precision was genuinely fascinating. There is something impressive about seeing technology perform a task normally carried out by an experienced barista.

Unfortunately, that initial excitement faded quickly.

The ordering process felt slower than expected and, once the coffee arrived, it failed to justify either the wait or the price.

More importantly, the experience felt surprisingly empty. Buying coffee has never been just about the drink. Those small human interactions are part of what makes grabbing a coffee enjoyable.

Standing silently in front of a machine waiting for a robotic arm to hand over a cup may be efficient, but it lacks the warmth that many people associate with café culture.

Although the pros for a 24-hour automated café in a hospital environment are pretty clear, I couldn’t help wondering whether a robotic coffee station offers enough advantages over a conventional vending machine.

One visitor summed it up simply: “It’s the experience, but it’s not worth the money.”

Another was not so impressed, “It takes less time to order from a vending machine and the taste is better.”

Perhaps the most striking comment came from a hospital security guard. “If they replace baristas,” he asked, “when will they replace us? Then there will be no jobs left.”

His concern highlights the broader debate surrounding automation.

While supporters argue that robots improve efficiency, consistency and availability, critics fear they may gradually erode jobs and remove the human element from everyday services.

Whether robotic cafés become commonplace remains to be seen.

As a demonstration of innovation, the Robo Café is certainly impressive, but the best part of buying a coffee isn’t the drink itself – it’s the person handing it to you.