Melodies and community vibes will come alive soon in Polystipos village as its hazelnut forest hosts the Funtoukoselinos 2026 music festival. The event’s title is a play on the words fountouki meaning hazelnuts, and selini meaning moon, as the festival combines these two elements.

On the night of August 12, when the festival takes place in the rural Nicosia district, a new moon will rise as the summer night sky experiences an exciting annual phenomenon. The Perseids Meteor Shower is set to peak this summer on the evening of August 12, giving the music event an added charm with shooting stars as the backdrop of the live music.

A night of acoustic music will take place at the village’s Parakania square as local artists sing and play their instruments with no sound system. Music will blend with the sounds of the forest, creating a unique experience close to nature.

Oneirodromoi A.E. will be the headliners of the evening, with eight musicians taking the floor to present a rich programme that will span traditional song to folk Greek music and Greek rock, ethnic tunes, pop covers, rembetiko and more.

As the festival is set outdoors and in a natural setting, audiences are encouraged to bring jackets, blankets, chairs or stools to comfortably enjoy the music. A coolbox with drinks and snacks is also allowed to best enjoy the village experience, in a laid-back summer mood.

Funtoukoselinos 2026

Live music by band Oneirodromoi A.E. August 12. Parakania square, Polystipos village, Nicosia district. 8.30pm. Free admission