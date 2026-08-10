Mid-August brings a pleasant surprise each year as Cyprus’ night sky bears witness to a mesmerising astronomical phenomenon – the Perseids Meteor Shower. The sky will light up with shooting stars, coinciding with the new moon, making the sky even darker and perfect for visibility.

The meteor shower should be visible from the mountains or rural areas without interference from city lights, yet a few organised events on the night of August 12, when the Perseids Meteor Shower is at its peak, provide curated opportunities to catch the so-called falling stars.

The Troodos Observatory will have free stargazing from 8pm to midnight with free admission to its grounds. A few optional activities will be available (upon ticket purchase) to explore the night sky with uranography, telescopes and access to the Astromarina.

The Nightsky Explorers Club also invites the public to a special astronomy event on Wednesday, August 12 at the Amiantos Astropark. The event begins at 8pm with telescopes for people to observe the starry- sky and its various celestial objects as organisers share their passion for astronomy.

The AstroVerce Astronomy Club Cyprus, in collaboration with The Cyprus Planetarium, will also be at the Amiantos Astropark on the night of August 12, welcoming even more people to the stargazing phenomenon. This Club will also guide visitors in astrophotography as well as the observation of the phenomenon, with five telescopes on-site.

They advise event-goers to wear warm clothing and leave flashlights and fire-related activities behind to protect the natural environment and to not interfere with the needed darkness to observe the stars.

Perseids 2026

Stargazing event for the Perseids Meteor Shower. August 12. Troodos Observatory, Agridia. 8pm-12am. €0-20. www.troodosobservatory.com/book-your-ticket/#persides2026

Perseids Meteor Shower Event – Nightsky Explorers Club

Stargazing event by the Nightsky Explorers Club. August 12. Amiantos Astropark, Troodos Mountains. 8pm. Free admission. Facebook event: Perseids Meteor Shower Stargazing Event 2026

Perseids Meteor Shower 2026

Astrophotography and stargazing by AstroVerce Astronomy Club Cyprus, in collaboration with The Cyprus Planetarium. August 12. Amiantos Astropark, Troodos Mountains. 7pm. Free admission. Facebook event: Perseids Meteor Shower 2026