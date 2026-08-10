Eurobank announced on Monday that it repurchased a total of 1,099,627 own shares on Euronext Athens between August 3, 2026, and August 7, 2026.

The lender executed the share buyback transactions at an average purchase price of €4.4739 per share, resulting in a total outlay of €4,919,628.39.

The share buyback was carried out through the bank’s investment firm, Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm, in accordance with Article 49 of Law 4548/2018.

The ongoing share buyback programme was originally approved by shareholders during the bank’s annual general meeting held on April 28, 2026.

Following shareholder authorisation, the bank’s board of directors passed a formal resolution to proceed with the repurchases on April 29, 2026.

The lender subsequently announced the official commencement of the programme to the investing public on June 10, 2026.

Giving a daily breakdown of the weekly transactions, Eurobank revealed that it bought 188,451 shares on August 3, 2026, for a total value of €842,361.51 at an average price of €4.4699.

On that first trading day of the week, the stock’s purchase price fluctuated between a low of €4.4310 and a high of €4.51.

On August 4, 2026, the bank acquired 198,391 shares valued at €890,623.90, with an average price per share of €4.4892 after trading between €4.4510 and €4.5120.

The following day, August 5, 2026, Eurobank repurchased 210,455 shares costing €949,360.88, recording an average purchase price of €4.5110 within a daily price range of €4.4350 to €4.59.

The largest daily volume occurred on August 6, 2026, when the lender purchased 287,513 shares for €1,279,025.66, averaging €4.4486 per share while prices ranged from €4.3850 to €4.4780.

The weekly buyback drive concluded on August 7, 2026, with the acquisition of 214,817 shares amounting to €958,256.44, traded at an average price of €4.4608 between a minimum of €4.3960 and a maximum of €4.5.

Following the completion of these latest stock market purchases, Eurobank now holds a cumulative total of 19,941,974 own shares.