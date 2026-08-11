Demetra Holdings Plc bought back 3,630 of its own shares on August 10, 2026, as part of its ongoing capital management strategy on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE).

The announcement was formally made to the investing public on Tuesday, in full compliance with the relevant regulations of the CSE and the circulars issued by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Moreover, the transaction was executed in accordance with the specific authorisation granted during the company’s annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.

All of the transactions were processed through the investment firm the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO) at a fixed price of €1.46 per share.

The company carried out the repurchases across four separate transactions during the trading session on August 10, 2026.

The largest individual transaction involved the purchase of 2,000 shares at €1.46 per share.

A second block comprising 1,500 shares was acquired at the identical rate of €1.46 per share.

Two smaller tranches were also executed during the session, consisting of 113 shares and 17 shares respectively, both completed at €1.46 per share.

These individual purchases brought the total volume of shares repurchased on the day to 3,630, amounting to a total outlay of €5,299.80.