The Central bank of Cyprus (CBC) has released a new set of Cyprus euro coins featuring paintings by well-known local artist George Pol Georgiou.

The set features four of Georgiou’s works including Interior of My Bungalow, Self-Portrait, St Spyridon, as well as The Rebirth of Cyprus.

The issue will be limited to 5,000 sets which will be offered for sale in Cyprus and abroad at the price of €25 per set.

The CBC said applications were open from Tuesday until June 21.

Professional coin dealers who apply to purchase numismatic items from the CBC for the first time, should register on the CBC’s list of numismatic dealers.

Sales to the public and collectors of coins will commence on June 22 via the CBC counters, electronically (from June 22 to July 3) through the link https://zfrmz.eu/1g6qTtijZUIV1PCZocwf or via order form (from 4 July onwards) available on the CBC website.

Further information can be found via centralbank.cy