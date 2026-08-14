A 36-year-old man was arrested in Nicosia on Friday over the alleged attempted murder of a 29-year-old woman.

Police said the man was arrested at noon and is being investigated over offences including attempted murder, assault causing actual bodily harm and violence against women.

The 29-year-old woman went to Nicosia general hospital after being injured, where upon doctors found bruising, swelling and haematomas on various parts of her body.

The suspect is due to appear before Nicosia district court on Saturday, when police are expected to seek a detention order.

Police are continuing their investigations.