The number of investment funds operating in Cyprus rose to 353 in June 2026, while their total assets increased by 2.5 per cent to €8.37 billion, according to a report released by the Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) on Friday.

Moreover, the number of investment funds increased from 351 in March to 353 at the end of June, according to the CBC’s latest data.

Their combined assets reached €8.377 billion in June, up from €8.17 billion three months earlier.

The increase of approximately €205.4 million came as the sector maintained total assets above the €8 billion mark.

The figures show that shares and other related securities accounted for the largest portion of investment fund assets, with holdings worth €6.36 billion.

Investment funds also held €605.2 million in debt securities, while loans and deposits amounted to a further €797.4 million.

The latest figures cover the reference month of June and provide a quarterly snapshot of the size and composition of Cyprus’ investment fund sector.