This has become a beloved and anticipated annual event, both for cinephiles and classic car enthusiasts. The Idalion Classic Car Club organises once more a Drive-In Cinema experience, this time on September 12, bringing a big screen, antique cars and street food to the suburbs of Nicosia.

How the event works is simple: drive to Idalion lyceum parking, early if you want a good spot, tune in to the radio frequency and enjoy the movie. Organisers have just unveiled the film selection of 2026.

Gone in 60 Seconds, a 2000 action/crime film featuring Nicholas Cage and Angelina Jolie will be the drive-in cinema film this year. It chronicles a retired car thief who assembles his team of professionals back together to steal a whooping 50 vehicles in one night to see his brother alive.

To complete this unique outdoor experience, which takes open-air cinema to the next level, are the popcorn, snacks and drinks stands that will be set up. Plus, the event always gathers antique car collectors, forming a mini exhibition of vintage vehicles before the big screen turns on.

Drive-In Cinema

Film screening of ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’. Drive-in cinema with antique and modern cars, popcorn, snacks and drinks. By the Idalion Classic Car Club. September 12. Idalion Lyceum Parking, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €7. Tel: 99-685366, 99-644529