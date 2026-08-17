Residents in Kissonerga have raised concerns over the uncontrolled dumping of waste at a local green point, warning that the situation is creating environmental and fire risks close to a residential area.

According to Pafos Live, readers sent photographs and a letter to the Paphos-based news outlet highlighting conditions at the site and calling for action by the authorities.

The green point was created by the Kissonerga municipal district of Akamas municipality to allow residents to dispose of tree and garden cuttings and other permitted items.

However, residents said some people are taking advantage of the fact that the site is not supervised to dump a wide range of unwanted items, including organic waste.

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They complained that the accumulation of waste has resulted in foul smells and a broader deterioration of the surrounding area, which is located close to homes.

According to the letter cited by Pafos Live, the site is also attracting rodents and reptiles, adding to concerns among nearby residents.

Residents have further warned that the accumulation of waste could pose a serious fire risk, particularly during the summer months, with potentially severe consequences should a blaze break out.

They called on the responsible authorities to intervene immediately and address the situation.

Meanwhile a new framework aimed at ending the uncontrolled dumping and burning of agricultural plastics shall head to the House, with farmers set to receive free collection points for waste.

The regulations seek to establish a nationwide system for the separate collection and recycling of agricultural plastic waste, with producers required to cover the costs of both collection and transport.

The House environment committee is examining the bill before it is brought before the plenary for a vote.