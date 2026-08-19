Allwyn AG announced on this week that it acquired 549,942 of its own shares on the Euronext Athens exchange between August 10, 2026 and August 14, 2026 for a total consideration of €7,454,599.80.

The transactions were executed as part of the company’s share buyback programme originally announced on June 4, 2026.

During the five-day trading window, the company maintained a steady pace of repurchases across the Athens market.

On August 10, 2026, the group bought 115,693 shares for a total amount of €1,565,060.20, representing an average price of €13.5277 per share.

The following day, on August 11, 2026, a further 113,649 shares were acquired for €1,544,524.00, at an average price of €13.5903.

Repurchases continued on August 12, 2026, when the company secured 113,789 shares costing €1,548,053.83, which worked out to an average price of €13.6046.

On August 13, 2026, Allwyn picked up 111,936 shares for €1,511,908.36, paying an average price of €13.5069.

The weekly trading run concluded on August 14, 2026, with the purchase of 94,875 shares valued at €1,285,053.41, representing an average price of €13.5447.

Following the completion of these latest transactions, the company now holds a total of 39,530,444 treasury shares.

This holding represents 4.90 per cent of the company’s total issued share capital.