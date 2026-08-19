Apple will change rules governing how app developers can use personal ​data for targeted advertising on iPhones and iPads, ‌Germany’s competition authority said on Monday, closing a years-long investigation.

The Federal Cartel Office, or FCO, found that Apple’s App Tracking Transparency framework gave its own ​apps more favourable consent prompts than those of ​third-party developers, potentially breaching competition rules.

France and Italy have already fined ​Apple €150 million and €98.6 million, respectively, over the ATT framework.

Apple has four months ⁠to implement the changes after the decision is served. ​Commitments run for seven years and will be monitored by ​a trustee.

Under the commitments, consent pop-ups for third-party apps must be redesigned to remove discouraging language and symbols, and made visually and linguistically ​neutral.

“While we believe the current ATT prompt provides a clear, ​easy-to-understand and effective way to keep users in control of their data – ‌an ⁠opinion shared by the German data protection authorities – we have agreed to make changes to the text and formatting of the prompt at the FCO’s request,” Apple said, adding ​that with these ​commitments, it ⁠can continue to provide the tool in Europe. The changes will apply in almost all ​European Union countries.

Developers of third-party apps, including Facebook ​parent ⁠Meta Platforms, aim for accurate user data so that targeted adverts can be displayed on devices. These generate more revenue than ⁠broader ​campaigns.