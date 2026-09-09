Police have launched a criminal investigation into Reform UK over allegations the party breached foreign funding laws, on Wednesday, following an undercover investigation by Channel 4 News.

The Metropolitan Police’s Special Enquiry Team is incorporating the investigation into an existing probe into other donations made to the party.

The investigation follows footage showing two senior Reform aides apparently discussing ways to circumvent electoral law to secure donations from foreign sources, including a proposed £500,000 contribution.

A Reform UK spokesman said the party “denies any wrongdoing and will fully cooperate with the investigation”.

The Met said it had received “a number of reports relating to donations and polling involving a political party” following the Channel 4 News and Verbatim Investigations broadcast.

“All allegations under investigation relate to potential offences under the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000,” the force said.

Detectives are seeking footage from the broadcast and are liaising with the Electoral Commission and Crown Prosecution Service.

Under UK electoral law, permissible donors to political parties include UK registered voters and companies registered in the UK.

In the undercover footage, Dan Jukes, then chief of staff to Reform leader Nigel Farage, appeared to suggest that a donation from an American could be made in the name of the donor’s UK based son.

James Orr, Reform’s former head of policy, was also recorded suggesting the donor could instead pay for opinion polling to support one of the party’s campaigns.

Farage was filmed at a lunch in Clacton where the proposed £500,000 donation was discussed. He later told the BBC he “frankly wasn’t listening” to the conversation and described the comments as “loose pub talk”.

Channel 4 said the payment was never made.

The investigation has also led to the departures of Jukes and Orr from the party.

The Met was already examining payments made to Reform before the 2024 general election, including donations from Fiona Cottrell and £1m transferred to a company controlled by Reform deputy leader Richard Tice.