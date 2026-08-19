Cyprus Airways will expand its year-round network from Larnaca with new direct services to Rome and Munich from December, while also increasing its weekly flights to Heraklion from late October, the airline announced on Wednesday.

The new Larnaca-Rome route is scheduled to begin on December 11, 2026, with two flights a week during the winter, operating every Monday and Friday on a year-round basis.

The new service will further strengthen Cyprus Airways’ presence in Italy, where the airline already operates a year-round route between Cyprus and Milan, as well as a seasonal summer connection to Venice.

The new direct Larnaca-Munich service will begin on December 17, 2026, with two weekly winter flights operating every Thursday and Sunday throughout the year.

Cyprus Airways said Munich would add another European destination and connectivity hub to its network, giving passengers another option for travelling between Cyprus and mainland Europe.

The airline will also add a third weekly service between Larnaca and Heraklion from October 28, 2026, with an additional flight every Wednesday.

The extra frequency is intended to give passengers greater flexibility when travelling between Cyprus and Crete, while strengthening Cyprus Airways’ presence in Greece.

The airline already operates year-round services to Athens and Heraklion, alongside seasonal summer routes to selected popular Greek islands.

With the latest expansion, Cyprus Airways said its scheduled network would cover 15 destinations, providing passengers with more options for direct air connections across Europe and the Middle East.

“The new routes strengthen the connectivity of our airline and Cyprus with Europe and confirm our commitment to building a sustainable network from Cyprus that operates throughout the year,” Cyprus Airways chief executive officer Thanos Pascalis said.

The airline said the expansion would further strengthen its growing European network, which includes year-round scheduled services to Paris, Milan, Athens and Heraklion.

Seasonal services also operate to Barcelona, Venice and a number of popular Greek islands, while additional destinations are served through charter flights.

Cyprus Airways also maintains a network in the Middle East, with daily scheduled flights to Tel Aviv, Beirut and Dubai.

The Middle Eastern services provide connections to the airline’s European network through Larnaca, serving both tourism and business travellers throughout the year.

The addition of Rome and Munich comes as Cyprus Airways continues to expand its network around Larnaca, with the new routes adding two major European cities to its year-round schedule.

Rome will also deepen the airline’s links with Italy, complementing its existing Milan service and its summer connection to Venice.

The Munich route, meanwhile, will provide Cyprus with another direct connection to one of Germany’s main international aviation and business centres.

The airline’s expanded schedule is expected to give passengers more year-round alternatives for direct travel from Cyprus, while also strengthening Larnaca’s role as the base of its European and Middle Eastern network.