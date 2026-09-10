Festivals, traditional dancing, village events, disco nights and drive-in cinema are on the agenda for September 11 to 13

Festivals

In Kalavasos village, the 12th Xarkis Festival unfolds from September 11 to 13 with workshops, contemporary performances, traditional crafts, botanical goods, screenings and activities for all ages.

Antama Fest in Nicosia brings the Greek-Cypriot celebrations of a panayiri (traditional fiesta) to the Nicosia Municipal Gardens this weekend. Renowned names from the local music scene will perform live, urging festivalgoers to dance hand-in-hand, form circles and party. Around the park, craft stations will be set up as artists host workshops and on stage, discussions take place about music, tradition and culture.

Also starting in the capital this weekend is the 7th Nicosia International Festival,which will continue into the winter months. The festival’s opening performance is Goodbye Lindita, a multi-award-winning production by Mario Banushi. On September 12 and 13, it will take the stage of the Nicosia Municipal Theatre, exploring the feelings of loss, memory and death.

In its last days is the 27th Constantia Summer Film Marathon, which wraps up its summer-long agenda this weekend. The film It Was Just An Accident will be screened at Constantia Open Air Cinema on Saturday and on Sunday The Life of Chuck will mark the festival’s end for 2026.

The 5th Astromeritis Food Festival brings flavours and music to the suburbs. From September 11 to 13, Astromeritis will fill with street food, live music, DJ sets, dance performances and children’s activities. A Cretan and folk night is set for the first night, while STAN Antipariotis will perform on September 12. On the final night, a traditional Cypriot music programme will take place with Vasiliki Hadjiadamou and Sotiris Petsas. Of course, street food vendors will prepare burgers, hot dogs, pizzas and other bites throughout the evenings.

Experiences

This weekend also brings a few rather unique experiences. In Dali, a drive-in cinema evening takes place on September 12, featuring an action film. The Idalion Classic Car Club returns with its annual cinema night, welcoming cinephiles and antique cars to Idalion Lyceum parking as vintage car enthusiasts gather with their vehicles. The night will feature the film Gone in 60 Seconds, which will be screened around 7.30pm.

Over at Larnaca’s Psematismenos Cultural Centre, a disco night will bring retro hits and lots of dancing this September 12. The Village Nights – Under the Stars – 80s & 90s DJ Disco Night event will spin tunes from the 80s and 90s, setting the mood for a good ol’ boogie.

The Antama Festival

Music

A handful of concerts are happening this week by Greek stars and local ensembles. Before the weekend arrives, Giannis Kotsiras will present a concert in Paphos on September 10. With the Medieval Castle as its backdrop, the concert will feature some of the singer’s most beloved songs from his 30 years in the industry.

Limassol’s music scene also has a concert set for September 10. Panos Mouzourakis and Panos Vlachos will perform live at the Marios Tokas Garden Theatre, bringing high-energy, summery songs, humour and theatre elements.

In Nicosia, Natasa Mbofiliou headlines a charity concert by Sophia for Children at the School for the Blind, on the same evening from 8.30pm.

At Larnaca’s Pattihio Municipal Amphitheatre, Greek singer Natasa Theodoridou will offer fans two summer nights to remember on September 11 and 12.

Beyond the cities, a concert will arrive at Melini village. Orchestra Lumiere presents its Cinema in Concert, a touring event part of the Cultural Decentralisation Programme, which presents melodies from the world of cinema. It will be hosted in Melini on September 11.

In a totally different mood is the music night at Limassol’s Maze Venue. Three international hip hop and electronic music artists are set to perform live on September 12: Blockhead, ProleteR, and Arms and Sleepers.

Traditional village festivals

If in the mood for tradition and village escapes, these rural festivals might satisfy that desire. The 1st Simou AgroFest on September 12 will be a day of local life and products as Simou village showcases its riches. Village traditions, Cypriot products, agricultural demonstrations, workshops, bites by TV chef Chryso Lefou and live music by Stephanos Pelekanis are on the agenda.

More local flavours will shine at the 7th Trahanas and Halloumi Festival in Meniko. The village square will fill with halloumi tasting, a live trahana demonstration, Cypriot crafts and a live entertainment programme on September 12.

Bursting with tradition is the 6th Grape Harvest Festival in Panagia this Sunday, September 13. Held in the square, the event will feature a traditional grape harvest demonstration with donkeys (at a nearby wine field), grape stomping, zivania distillation, Cypriot music and dancing and market stalls with traditional products inspired by grapes.

What a September weekend!

12th Xarkis Festival

Multidisciplinary arts festival with workshops, performances, screenings and activities for all ages. September 11-13. Kalavasos village, Larnaca region. Free admission. www.xarkis.org

Antama Fest

Music, dance and tradition festival. September 12-13. Nicosia Municipal Gardens. 4pm-12am. www.instagram.com/antamafestival

7th Nicosia International Festival

22 productions from Cyprus, Greece, Lebanon, France, Ireland and Spain. September 12-November 1. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. Tel: 22-797979. www.nif.cy

27th Constantia Summer Film Marathon

Summer film screenings from the international and local cinema world. Until September 13. Constantia Open Air Cinema, Nicosia. Wednesday-Sunday. 9pm. €5 or €55 season pass. Tel: 22-348203. www.theatroena.com.cy, www.cypruscinemaoffice.cy

5th Astromeritis Food Festival

Street food, DJs and live music. September 11-13. Astromeritis, Nicosia. €7-15. 5pm. www.facebook.com/neolaiaastromeriti

Drive-In Cinema

Film screening of ‘Gone in 60 Seconds’. Drive-in cinema with antique and modern cars, popcorn, snacks and drinks. By the Idalion Classic Car Club. September 12. Idalion Lyceum Parking, Nicosia. 7.30pm. €7. Tel: 99-685366, 99-644529

Village Nights – Under the Stars – 80s & 90s DJ Disco Night

Party event with music, KEO, teo Ice Tea and Mighty Kitchen. September 12. Psematismenos Cultural Centre, Larnaca. 7pm-12am. 18+. https://www.tickettailor.com/events/eventsforthought/2340268

Giannis Kotsiras-30 Years

Anniversary concert by popular Greek musician. September 10. Medieval Castle Square, Paphos. www.ticketmaster.cy

Panos Mouzourakis and Panos Vlachos

Concert by two Greek singers, a live orchestra, humour and audio-visual elements. September 10. Marios Tokas Garden Theatre, Limassol. 9pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

Natasa Mbofiliou – Sophia for Children

Charity concert by Natasa Mbofiliou. September 10. School for the Blind, Nicosia. 8.30pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

Cinema in Concert

Concert series bring beloved melodies from the world of cinema. Performed by Orchestra Lumiere. Part of the Cultural Decentralisation Programme. September 11. Central square, Melini village. 8pm. Free admission

Natasa Theodoridou

Beloved Greek star presents summer concert. September 11-12. Pattihio Municipal Amphitheare, Larnaca. 9pm. www.ticketmaster.cy

Blockhead, ProleteR and Arms and Sleepers

Three international artists hip-hop and electronic music artists perform live in Cyprus. September 12. Maze Venue, Limassol. 8pm

1st Simou AgroFest

Village festival. September 12. Simou village, Paphos district. 11am-7pm

7th Trahanas and Halloumi Festival

Cypriot gastronomy festival. September 12. Menoiko village square, Nicosia district. 4pm-10pm. Free admission

6th Grape Harvest Festival

Festival with traditional activities marking the grape harvest season. September 13. Panagia village square, Paphos district. 3pm. Free admission