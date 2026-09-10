The board of directors of Mitsides Public Company Ltd will convene on September 28, 2026, to review and consider the approval of the interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2026.

The executive session is scheduled to take place at the corporate headquarters of the company located in the Dhali Industrial Zone.

During the upcoming assembly, members of the board are expected to examine the interim management statement covering the period from January 1, 2026, to June 30, 2026.

The upcoming scheduled review comes shortly after the company finalised a significant financial transaction for its shareholders during the summer month.

Relatedly, Mitsides completed the distribution of a €410,000 final dividend to eligible investors on August 13, 2026.

That financial disbursement followed an initial regulatory submission made to the market on July 17, 2026, which detailed the formal corporate decisions taken during the annual general assembly of the firm.

The capital distribution represented a final dividend payment of €0.05 per share, which was drawn directly from the cumulative net profits earned during the 2023 financial year.

The distribution was made directly to entitled investors whose names appeared on the official register of shareholders on the designated record date of July 31, 2026.