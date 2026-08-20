Police are investigating a case of arson after three vehicles and an apartment building were damaged by a fire in Ayia Marinouda in the Paphos district on Wednesday.

According to the fire service, it was alerted at around 2pm to a vehicle on fire in the car park of an apartment building.

The vehicle was extensively damaged, while two adjacent vehicles and the nearby building were also affected by the blaze.

Two fire engines responded to the scene, with firefighters bringing the blaze under control by 2.45pm.