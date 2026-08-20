Cyprus and Libya discussed ways to strengthen their economic and business relations during a meeting in Cyprus between the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and a delegation from Libya’s National Development Agency (NDA).

According to a Keve post on social media, the meeting examined ways to broaden bilateral business cooperation and establish new commercial partnerships between the two countries.

Particular emphasis was placed on sectors seen as offering significant potential for cooperation, including construction and infrastructure, renewable energy, and the development and modernisation of ports and airports.

The visit also included a series of b2b meetings organised by Keve between the Libyan delegation and Cypriot companies, focusing on potential projects, investment opportunities and other areas of mutual interest.

“The strong interest and participation shown by Cypriot companies underlined the potential for closer economic ties between Cyprus and Libya, as well as the readiness of the Cypriot business community to contribute its expertise and capabilities to Libya’s ongoing development,” the chamber said.

Keve also expressed its commitment “to facilitate meaningful business relationships and support the further development of trade, investment and economic cooperation between Cyprus and Libya”.

It additionally highlighted the readiness of the Cypriot business community to contribute its know-how and capabilities to Libya’s development efforts.

Keve president Stavros Stavrou, general secretary Philokypros Roussounides and deputy general secretary Emilios Michael represented the chamber at the meeting.

The Libyan delegation included NDA director-general Mahmoud Elforjani and director of international cooperation Faraj Aljariri.

The discussions come as Libya’s development needs create opportunities for foreign businesses across infrastructure, energy and transport, while Cypriot companies are seeking opportunities to expand their presence in regional markets.

The meeting provided a platform for businesses from the two countries to explore potential projects directly, with Keve positioning itself as a facilitator of further commercial and investment cooperation between Cyprus and Libya.