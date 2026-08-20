A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the discovery of 500 grams of cocaine during a search of a residential property in the Famagusta district last week, the police said on Thursday.

The cocaine was found during a search of a block of flats on Friday last week, with the cocaine having been located in a nylon bag inside one of the flats, while an extra five grams of cocaine was found “scattered on the bed” of the apartment, the police said.

An arrest warrant was issued in the name of the apartment’s sole resident, the 26-year-old, and he was found and arrested on Wednesday.

It is expected that he will be brought before the Famagusta district court in Paralimni on Thursday.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.