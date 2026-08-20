A Mediterranean monk seal was spotted swimming in Kato Paphos harbour on Thursday, drawing the attention of passersby.

The animal remained near the shore for some time, carrying out a series of dives and playful movements before onlookers.

The Mediterranean monk seal, known scientifically as Monachus monachus, is considered one of the rarest marine mammal species in the world and is classified as endangered.

Cyprus lies within the species’ historic range, with sightings occasionally reported around the sea caves along the Akamas peninsula.

The species faces threats from habitat loss, fishing net entanglement, disturbance from coastal development and boat traffic, with sightings in areas such as Paphos harbour remaining rare.