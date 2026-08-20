A total of three people were arrested in Larnaca as part of the police’s ongoing crackdown on drugs-related offences, with around a kilogram of cannabis being seized as a result of the sting, the force said on Thursday.

Officers carried out a search of the home of a 32-year-old man in the town on Wednesday evening, finding a 23-year-old male relative of the man in a room alongside four firecrackers, two flares, and €13,250 in cash. The items and the cash were seized, and the 23-year-old was arrested.

The 32-year-old was not inside the building at the time, but was called by a relative in the presence of the police and asked to return to the premises. He informed the police that he was unable to do so at that time.

Meanwhile, officers were conducting a search in a field belonging to the 32-year-old, when a 31-year-old man approached the area in a car.

They signalled at the car to stop, but instead, the man attempted to escape, colliding with three police cars before eventually being brought to a halt.

As a result of the collisions, one police officer suffered what was described as a “minor injury” to his hand and was taken to the Larnaca general hospital before being discharged.

The 31-year-old was arrested, with the police finding 24 grams of cannabis, a grinder, which also contained traces of cannabis, a precision scale, and €100 in cash in his possession.

Shortly afterwards, the 32-year-old also arrived at the field, with the police searching the area and finding a cool box containing five packages of cannabis, amounting to a total weight of 910 grams, as well as what was described as “various other items”.

He, too, was then arrested.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.