A yellow warning has been issued for isolated strong thunderstorms, in effect from 1pm to 6pm, the meteorological department said on Tuesday.

Isolated strong thunderstorms are expected to affect parts of the island, particularly mountainous areas, inland areas and the northwest.

Hail is also possible during thunderstorms, while winds are expected to change direction and strengthen.

Rainfall intensity could locally exceed 35mm per hour, the department said.

The public is advised to remain alert and take precautions during the warning period, particularly in areas expected to be affected by the storms.