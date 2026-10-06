Road safety and the use of the old Skarinou-Kofinou road were discussed at a meeting on Tuesday in Lefkara, with mayor Sofoklis Sofokleous describing the road as “extremely dangerous”.

The meeting, organised by Lefkara municipality, was attended by the justice ministry permanent secretary, representatives of the public works department and traffic police.

It examined the current condition of the road and possible measures to improve safety for drivers and pedestrians.

Increased pedestrian traffic along the road, together with vehicle use, has raised concerns about the risk of accidents.

Sofokleous said protecting human life must remain the priority and called for preventive measures to be introduced without delay.

The road needed widening, lighting and pedestrian facilities, among other improvements, he said.

“One thing is needed, we must move forward immediately, with no more delays,” he added.

The municipality said it would continue working with state services to find suitable solutions.