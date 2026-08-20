The craze of August continues with its festivals, beach escapes, mountain concerts and quiet city nights from August 20 to 23

Nicosia district

In the rural district of Nicosia, near the sea, Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias organises its 9th Fig and Halidji Cheese Festival on August 20. Head to the elementary school’s stadium to try the region’s famous white cheese, a historical local production, enjoy Cypriot food and live entertainment. Doors open at 7pm.

In the city of Nicosia, Constantia Open Air Cinema sticks to its promise of weekly screenings and presents two films this weekend. A Cypriot film opens the weekend screenings – Smaragda: I Got Thick Skin, and I Can’t Jump on August 22. On Sunday, The President’s Cake will be screened, all at 9pm.

Limassol district

Agros village continues its cultural programme of the month with a traditional music night on Friday at Saint Loukas Park at 8pm, and another live music concert on Sunday with the group Immortalia performing at Panayia Agrou Church courtyard at 8pm.

Hidden among the trees and cool air of Kato Amiantos is a series of music concerts. The Summer Music Festival 2026 – Kato Amiantos, founded by pianist Manolis Neophytou, is seeing particular success this year with several concerts sold out. Next in its programme is an Opera Night on August 22 with Marios Andreou and Laden Ince on vocals and Neophytou on the piano.

A traditional village festival is also happening on August 22. The Kato Mylos Peach Festival will be a day of flavours, crafts and live music as the local community celebrates the region’s seasonal summer fruit. From 11am to midnight, a rich cultural programme is set up to entertain visitors of all ages.

Kato Amiantos Summer Music Festival

Famagusta district

A big three-day event is coming to the Famagusta district this week and weekend as Ayia Napa, Sotira, Liopetri, Avgorou and Achna join forces to present three events. Each one celebrates gastronomy, culture and tradition, inviting visitors to discover the flavours of Cyprus.

The Tastes of Ayia Napa event comprises the City Day event held on August 21, the Gastronomy Festival on August 22 and the Traditional Festival on August 23. All will be held at the Giorgos Seferis Cultural Centre Square with free tastings, local products, cooking demonstrations, children’s activities, traditional crafts and a rich programme of music and dance. Each day’s full programme can be found online.

Larnaca district

The 44th Lefkara Festival enters its final weekend and will celebrate with a dance and music fiesta. The musical ensemble Asikides will lead guests into a repertoire with songs from Greece and Cyprus, while traditional food is served. The event starts at 8.30pm and has a €20 entrance fee, which includes food and drink.

The Constantia Movie Marathon

Paphos district

Music, traditional and village fun will spread around the Paphos district this weekend with three events in different communities. In Stroumpi village, the 47th Dionysia Festival is on this August 22, bringing local culinary delights and live music from four Greek artists. Alekos Zazopoulos, Sasa Basta, Akis Polychronopoulos and Giota Christou will perform live as the festival opens its doors at 8pm, inviting festival-goers to get up and dance.

In Gialia village, the 26th Paradise Jazz Festival arrives this August 21 and 22, uniting jazz musicians and lovers at Val’s Place. Cypriot and international musicians will gather to perform in an intimate setting. Improvisation sounds, contemporary dance, special guests and jam sessions make up the festival agenda. Of these, Elizabeth Simonian and Gabriela Kozyra are among the highlights of each night and the female vocalists of the festival. Among the standout performances are two virtuoso soloists, Dion Berardo and Toms Rudzinskis, who will perform alongside local musicians.

Lastly, the Summer Music Festival at Aphrodite Hills Resort continues its live music nights on Wednesdays and Fridays with a performance on August 21 by the Street Band by Sotos Gonios, spreading groovy vibes from 8.30pm onwards!

9th Fig and Halidji Cheese Festival

Local fig and cheese festival with live music, tastes and food. August 20. Stadium of the Elementary School, Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias. 7pm. €10. Free entrance for children under 15 years old. Tel: 26-522614

27th Constantia Summer Film Marathon

Summer film screenings from the international and local cinema world. July 15-September 13. Constantia Open Air Cinema, Nicosia. Wednesday-Sunday. 9pm. €5 or €55 season pass. Tel: 22-348203. www.theatroena.com.cy, www.cypruscinemaoffice.cy

Agros Village Summer Events

Live music, theatre performances and traditional summer events. Until September 30. Agros village, Limassol district. https://issuu.com/steliossocialmedia/docs/agros_brochure

Summer Music Festival 2026 – Kato Amiantos

Opera night with Marios Andreou, Laden Ince and Manolis Neophytou. August 22. Forest Theatre, Kato Amiantos Forest. 8pm. Tel: 99-833944. Some presales available on SoldOut Tickets

Kato Mylos Peach Festival

Annual summer fruit festival. August 22. Kato Mylos, Limassol district. 11am-12am. Free admission. www.facebook.com/katomilos

Tastes of Ayia

3-day event by five regional communities. City Day. August 21. Gastronomy Festival. August 22. Traditional Festival. August 23. Giorgos Seferis Cultural Centre Square, Ayia Napa. 6.30pm onwards. Free admission

47th Dionysia Festival

Traditional village festival with food and live music by Alekos Zazopoulos, Sasa Basta, Akis Polychronopoulos, and Giota Christou. August 22. Stroumpi village, Paphos district. 8pm. €10

26th Paradise Jazz Festival

Two days of live jazz music from local and international musicians. August 21-22. Val’s Place, Gialia, Paphos. www.paradisejazzfestival.com

Summer Music Festival at Aphrodite Hills Resort

Live music nights bringing jazz, rock, reggae and pop nights. Until September 2. Aphrodite Hills Resort, Kouklia. www.aphroditehills.com

44th Lefkara Festival

Annual summer festival with parties, cultural events, live music, art, food and more. until August 22. Lefkara village, Larnaca district. www.lefkara.org.cy