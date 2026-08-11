August is a blissful month in Cyprus. If we ignore the intense heat, August is a time when the island’s siga-siga culture comes into full bloom. Caused, actually, by the hot temperatures perhaps. Whatever the reason, the cities are quieter this time of year as crowds head to the seaside and vacation in villages.

Rural areas finally get their much-needed attention each August, as tranquil villages fill with holiday-makers. And they have plenty to enjoy once there, as rural communities present a packed summer agenda of cultural events that celebrate tradition and local produce.

The village of Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias continues a tradition launched in 2016 and will hold the 9th Fig and Halidji Cheese Festival on August 20. The event will honour the village’s produce – its juicy summer figs and its cheese production with a one-day celebration.

Music, Cypriot products, live entertainment and, of course, plenty of opportunities to taste the festival’s protagonists will be available at the primary school’s stadium as doors open at 7pm.

The festival will feature the fig farmers and halidji cheese producers of the area, who will share flavours and the history of figs and halidji in the village. Cypriot food and drink will also be available to enjoy throughout the evening, while on the entertainment front, the live music will kick off with singer Andri Karantoni. Along with a live band, she will sway festival-goers into a lively music programme that highlights the Greek and Cypriot music scene and the traditions of the island.

9th Fig and Halidji Cheese Festival

Local fig and cheese festival with live music, tastes and food. August 20. Stadium of the Elementary School, Kato Pyrgos Tyllirias. 7pm. €10. Free entrance for children under 15 years old. Tel: 26-522614