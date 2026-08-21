The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) announced on Friday that it will suspend trading in the fifth issue of the 13-week treasury bills of the Republic of Cyprus ahead of their upcoming delisting.

The temporary suspension of trading applies to the series 2026 treasury bills covering the period from May 29, 2026 to August 28, 2026, which trade under the code TB13E26.

The trading halt will come into effect on August 25, 2026, and will remain in place through August 27, 2026 inclusive.

Bourse authorities confirmed that the three-day trading suspension is necessary to facilitate the clearing of all outstanding market transactions prior to the final removal of the security.

The 13-week government paper will be formally delisted from the stock exchange and erased from the Central Securities Depository and Registry on August 28, 2026.