Police on Thursday arrested four people following the seizure of more than 650grams of cannabis, a large sum of money and an air pistol.

The arrests were made in the context of an operation in the Limassol area on Thursday evening, during which police officers stopped a car driven by a 20-year-old woman.

In a subsequent search, the officers seized 98 grams of cannabis, 10 grams of cannabis raisin, €825 in cash, as well as a mobile phone and a metal grinder and a set of precision scales.

As part of the investigation, officers also stopped a car driven by a 23-year-old, who had met with the woman earlier in the day, seizing €940 in cash from his car.

The police then went on to investigate the homes of the two suspects, where they encountered a 32-year-old and a 38-year-old.

There, the authorities seized an air pistol, €1,000 in cash, 343 grams of cannabis, 204 grams of cannabis raisin and precision scales with traces of cannabis.

The 20-year-old, the 23-year-old and the 32-year-old were arrested for possession of drugs with intent to supply. Meanwhile, the 38-year-old was arrested as part of an investigation into the possession of an air pistol.