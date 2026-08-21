A new service hub has opened in Kato Pyrgos Tillyria to bring services closer to the people in remote areas.

Speaking during the inauguration of the hub on Friday, Nicosia district government (EOA) president Constantinos Yiorkadjis said the hub was “consciously and deliberately” staffed by people living in the area.

“Geographical location cannot be an obstacle to equal access,” he said, adding that the Kato Pyrgos centre was part of local administration reforms to provide easy access.

Yiorkadjis said the Nicosia EOA had already spent €200,000 to repair and upgrade the water supply network to the area and that works had been carried out to clean the local reservoir so that the stored water was suitable for irrigation.

Kato Pyrgos’ sewerage system is also in the pipeline and a €10 million tender will be launched for its construction.

Head of the Tillyria complex of communities and Kato Pyrgos community president Nicos Kleanthous said the new service hub was a major development, describing it as a project of “respect to the people of the area”.

“Every initiative that lessens the need to travel, saves time and provides immediate access to Nicosia EOA services constitutes significant help to the people,” he said.

Kleanthous said the inauguration of the hub conveyed the message that “development and the provision of services should not be restricted to major urban areas.”