Doors of the presidential residence opened for the public in event showcasing the produce and people of the mountains

Thousands gathered last weekend at the Presidential Residence in Troodos for the third Let’s Go Troodos festival, an event combining family entertainment, local food and craftsmanship, while highlighting support for mountain communities.

The festival opened the residence’s grounds to the public, and saw producers, artisans and creators from the Troodos region gather to ply their wares. Stalls were filled with local treats like honey, halloumi, loukoumi, handmade soaps, woven textiles and small-batch preserves.

Visitors wandered through the market, sampling products, chatting and learning about the artisans’ crafts.

The event also had a charitable scope with ten per cent of stall proceeds donated to the Eleousa retirement home in Agros.

The festival is an idea of First Lady Philippa Karsera Christodoulides, and was held in partnership with the deputy ministries of tourism and culture, the mountains commissioner, and the Press and Information Office.

The government invited small businesses, artisan workshops, and creators from the wider Troodos area to showcase their work in the gardens of the Presidential Residence, turning the historic property into a lively marketplace that celebrated mountain life.

Thousands visited the event last Sunday

A day built around families

For many visitors, the highlight of the day was the interactive element. Young people and adults participated in workshops for palouze making, weaving, loom work, silk work, mosaic making, perfume making, and traditional cooking, with sessions on pottery and traditional musical instruments.

Live music and performances of tsiattista by folk poets enhanced the atmosphere, while the festival provided an opportunity for visitors to meet the artisans behind products and crafts from Cyprus’ mountain villages. The first lady said the workshops offered families a hands-on way to connect with the island’s traditions, transforming abstract ideas about heritage into tangible experiences for children.

She added that the broader goal was to make significant public buildings more accessible, using them for leisure, education, culture and environmental awareness. Starting from the new school year, schools will have the opportunity to visit the exhibition of Cypriot antiquities and artworks at the Presidential Palace in Nicosia, extending the spirit of Let’s Go Troodos into the classroom.

Deputy Culture Minister Clea Papaellina remarked that this was the deputy ministry’s first participation in the event, it is the third time it has been held. She explained that activities for families and children could help younger generations engage with Cyprus’ history, customs and traditions in a natural and enjoyable way.

President Nikos Christodoulides with stall holders

Supporting mountain villages

The festival aimed to showcase mountain communities. Stalls featured local produce, food, crafts and creative works, with organisers emphasising support for small businesses and rural workers.

Deputy Tourism Minister Costas Koumis noted that the strong turnout highlighted the importance of promoting traditional flavours and Cypriot craftsmanship. He said authenticity is key to Cyprus’ tourism appeal, and events like Let’s Go Troodos connect visitors with local producers and their stories.

Mountains Commissioner Charalambos Christofinas said the initiative bolstered the primary sector and supported those living and working in mountainous areas. He highlighted that events attracting visitors to villages can revitalise these regions, encouraging former residents to return and young families to settle.

Christodoulides urged the public to attend rural festivals and visit villages, stressing that this benefits local businesses and promotes Cypriot products. She explained that Let’s Go Troodos is part of a broader strategy to boost countryside visits and strengthen rural communities across the island.

PIO director Aliki Stylianou (right) at one of the events

A residence with history

The location played a vital role in the event. The Troodos Presidential Residence was constructed between 1879 and 1880 for Sir Garnet Wolseley, the first British governor of Cyprus, and was the first to use the residence as seat of government during the summer heat. During British rule, Troodos became a summer administrative hub, with government operations relocating to the mountains in the warmer months.

After gaining independence, the building became the property of the Republic of Cyprus and continues to be used by the president. By opening the residence to visitors, the festival linked the building’s history with the work of local artisans.

Christodoulides emphasised that such buildings belong to the Cypriot people and should be preserved, utilised and made accessible to the public. She suggested that partnerships with schools and communities could provide new functions for state buildings, particularly for children.

The first lady speaking about the aims of the event, to open official buildings to the public and support local crafts

A growing event

The festival took place for the third year running, featuring a more extensive programme for children than in previous editions, according to director of the Press and Information Office Aliki Stylianou. She said the positive response from the public, especially young families, encouraged organisers to expand the event further.

The programme included an enhanced presentation of Myths of Cyprus, aimed at providing children with an interactive introduction to Cypriot stories and traditions. Stylianou expressed gratitude to the media for their role in promoting the festival, while Christodoulides acknowledged the work of volunteers from Troodos villages and community councils.

She also thanked the deputy ministers, the commissioner and staff of the Press and Information Office for their contributions to the event’s organisation. Christofinas confirmed that the initiative would continue next year with additional activities.