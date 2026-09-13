Turkey and the occupied north condemned on Sunday a decision by the United States to renew the lifting of defence restrictions on Cyprus, warning the move risks “undermining trust” between the two communities and “destabilising the region”.

The Turkish foreign ministry said actions that could further “erode trust” between the two sides in Cyprus should be avoided.

It accused the Republic of “intensifying the pressure it exerts” on the Turkish Cypriot community, arguing that its armament activities undermine regional stability.

The ministry added that Turkey, as a guarantor power, would continue to defend the rights and interests of Turkish Cypriots and “ensure their security”.

The occupied north’s ‘foreign ministry’ expressed “deep regret” over the decision, arguing it ignores “the realities on the island and in the region” and risks strengthening armament tendencies.

It said that during a period of serious conflict, particularly in the Middle East, international actors should consider “delicate balances” in the Eastern Mediterranean and act in ways that support peace and stability.

The ‘ministry’ called on the international community to pursue a “fair and balanced policy” for “two separate states and two separate peoples”.

The reaction follows the foreign ministry’s welcome of the US decision on Sunday, which allows the export, re-export and transfer of defence equipment and services from Washington to Cyprus for the coming fiscal year.