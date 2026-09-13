A woman died on Saturday afternoon after her husband allegedly struck her with a power tool during a domestic dispute in Yerolakkos, the second femicide recorded in the occupied north in five days.

According to Turkish Cypriot media, the couple were travelling along the Morphou to Nicosia Road near the Yerolakkos industrial area when a verbal altercation broke out.

The vehicle then left the road and travelled around 110 metres into a field, where the man allegedly struck his 35-year-old wife on the head with an electric cutting tool that was inside the car, causing her death.

Police said the suspect gave a statement after his arrest in which he admitted to assaulting his wife with his hands and with the tool.

Detention was requested to allow the investigation and post-mortem examination to proceed, with neither the prosecution nor the defence objecting.

The case follows a femicide on Monday in the village of Ayios Georgios in Karpasia, near Trikomo, where a 61-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her 71-year-old ex-husband outside her home.

That suspect attempted to take his own life afterwards and remains hospitalised under guard.

The latest death prompted reaction from the Turkish Cypriot Nicosia mayor Mehmet Harmanci, who said, “another woman was murdered in front of the eyes of the politicians responsible for the security of this country”.

Opposition leader Sila Usar Incirli said, “we are determined to change this system”, while the women’s support association (Kayad) renewed calls for the introduction of a domestic violence bill.